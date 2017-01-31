Portland grocery store robbery suspect was also wanted for Middletown crimes

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >
We're learning new information about the death of former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez.More >
We're learning new information about the death of former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez.More >
Health officials are alerting the public about gypsy moths and how they can affect you.More >
Health officials are alerting the public about gypsy moths and how they can affect you.More >
Waterbury police say a man was hit by two cars on Thursday evening. It happened in the area of Cooke and Gordon streets.More >
Waterbury police say a man was hit by two cars on Thursday evening. It happened in the area of Cooke and Gordon streets.More >
A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.More >
A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.More >
State police said a person of interest in connection with the death of a New Fairfield woman was found to be camping in the woods.More >
State police said a person of interest in connection with the death of a New Fairfield woman was found to be camping in the woods.More >
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >
A Connecticut woman said she shelled out tens of thousands of dollars to a contractor who left her high and dry without finishing the job.More >
A Connecticut woman said she shelled out tens of thousands of dollars to a contractor who left her high and dry without finishing the job.More >
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.More >
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.More >
Matthew Bento conducted an elaborate "promposal" to ask his girlfriend, Sabrina Aponte, to the Brookfield High School prom.More >
Matthew Bento conducted an elaborate "promposal" to ask his girlfriend, Sabrina Aponte, to the Brookfield High School prom.More >