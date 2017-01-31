Portland grocery store robbery suspect was also wanted for Middletown crimes

One man is in custody after police said he tried to rob a grocery store in Portland at gun-point Tuesday night.

According to police, a man, later identified as 21-year-old Jayquan Swain, entered the Tri-Town store around 9 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a ski mask.

Police said Swain was carrying a silver and black handgun and demanded money from the store's safe.

They said store employees were taken to the back of the store and Swain made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Swain then exited the rear of the store where police said they were able to take him into custody.

"[I was] driving by [and] stopped to get some gas and I see all these cops over here," said Heath Galvin, an eyewitness. "It makes me feel a little nervous when you got everybody out with AR-15s and shotguns."

"You're talking about a really scary situation. It could really easily gotten out of hand," said Billy C, who owns Tommy's Pizza in the same plaza as the grocery store. He had just returned from making a delivery when he saw the SWAT team surrounding the IGA.

The arrest warrant quotes an eyewitness who just arrived to pick up her 17-year-old son, an employee, who saw what was happening and called 911.

She told investigators "while looking into the windows of the store she saw the male with the gun and about four employees who were holding their hands over their heads."

No injuries were reported and Swain appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police charged Swain with first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, kidnapping, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful restraint, criminal use of a, and possession of, a stolen firearm.

He's being held on a $75,000 bond.

While in custody, police said they learned that he had five outstanding warrants out of Middletown.

For those, he was charged with risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $1,500 court-set bond.

He faced a judge on Wednesday.

