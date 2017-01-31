PD: Gunshot wound victim taken to Griffin Hospital

Police in Ansonia are investigating after a 27-year-old man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.

A little after 8:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Union Street near State Street, near the YMCA, for shots having been fired.

A dark colored car fled the area, police said.

The gunshot victim walked into Griffin Hospital, and was then taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-735-1885.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.