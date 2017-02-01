Snow leaves slick roads for the morning commute

A few snow showers are expected to continue into later Wednesday morning as a clipper system clears the state.

While most of the snow exited overnight, a few showers remained in northeastern Connecticut around 4 a.m.

"You are dealing with some treacherous and slippery conditions on the roads," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Secondary and tertiary roads are snow-covered and there is a little bit of ice under that now. So be careful."

A few school delays were posted. See the list here.

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow fell in parts of the state, mostly during the day on Tuesday.

"New London saw 3.6 inches of snow," Haney said. "Hamden also saw 3.6"

People woke up to temperatures in the 20s, but Haney said they're expected to rise into the 40s throughout the day thanks to the sun.

"The normal high for the first day of February is 36 degrees," he said. "We're going to be climbing a bit above that, which is good news."

There may be an increase in cloudiness by Wednesday afternoon.

"A snow or rain shower can't be ruled out," Haney said. "But that's about it."

According to Futurecast, a little snow shower activity appeared in Litchfield County and some rain crept into southern Fairfield County, both around 4:15 p.m.

"It's not going to be a big deal," Haney said. "It's very light."

The skies should be clear by Wednesday night.

"By midnight, it's completely clear," Haney said. "Then the temperatures are going to drop back into the mid-to-upper 20s."

Thursday, Groundhog Day, promises to be partly-to-mostly sunny.

"However, we run the risk of some snow shower activity in the afternoon," Haney said. "This is right around 1 p.m."

By Thursday evening, things start to clear out again.

Friday and Saturday look windy and cold.

"We're talking about windchill values that are going to be in the single digits and teens," Haney advised. "Daytime highs will only be in the upper teens and low-20s.

For Sunday, a snow storm Haney had been watching appears to have diminished.

