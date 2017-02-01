DOT urges drivers to take it slow, warns of refreeze potential

The DOT warned of the potential for roads to refreeze on Wednesday morning. (WFSB photo)

The Department of Transportation warned drivers on Wednesday morning to take it slow on the snow-covered roads.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to 336 traffic crashes and helped 134 drivers between 10 a.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Eighteen of those crashes happened between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker found thick snow on roads like Route 72 in the Plainville-New Britain area.

Very little pavement was visible, which meant conditions were slick around 5 a.m.

However, the same was not true for Interstate 91, which was clear for the most part.

The DOT said it depended on where its drivers have had a chance to clear and salt.

Still, it said there is the potential for re-freezing.

That's why it warned that just because the snow may be gone, there could be some icy spots.

It recommended allowing extra time to get to a destination.

