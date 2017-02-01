Plow, car involved in Stafford crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Plow, car involved in Stafford crash

(WFSB photo) (WFSB photo)
STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A car and a snow plow were involved in a minor crash in Stafford, according to state police.

It happened on Furnace Avenue by Edgewood Street.

No one was hurt and no roads were closed.

The crash remains under investigation.

