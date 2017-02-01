UConn students, staff plan rally against immigration suspension

Students and staff at the University of Connecticut have planned a rally against President Donald Trump's executive order to suspend immigration from predominately Muslim countries.

Organizers called it a peaceful rally that will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the Storrs campus.

They said the event will also feature political action and lobbying workshops.

Students said their goal is to combine awareness with action.

Despite the order, the Trump administration said 872 refugees would be allowed into the United States this week because they had already been traveling and stopping them would cause "undue hardship."

Trump signed the executive order on Friday. It included a 120 day ban on refugees and bans access to the U.S. for people from seven countries.

It also indefinitely stops travel to the U.S. by Syrians.

The measure sparked protests across the country, including Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.