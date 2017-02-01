Connecticut among the states with the best teeth

When it comes to oral hygiene, Connecticut can smile.

The personal finance Website WalletHub.com ranked the state as being the 5th best in terms of dental health.

It ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia in its 2017's states with the best and worst dental health.

WalletHub said it compared 23 metrics like "share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year," "dental treatment costs" and "share of adults with low life satisfaction due to oral condition."

Here are the metrics that contributed to the state's rank:

3rd – percentage of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year

1st – percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year

17th – dentists per capita

1st – sugar-sweetened beverage consumption among adolescents

6th – % of adults with poor or fair oral condition

1st – % of adults who experienced pain in the past year due to their oral condition

13th – % of adults with low life satisfaction due to their oral condition

The top three states included Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Check out the whole top 10 here.

The states with the worst dental health were Montana, Alabama and West Virginia.

Check out the whole list here.

