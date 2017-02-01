2nd boy arrested for carjacking, assault of delivery food worker

A second boy from Connecticut has been arrested in connection with a carjacking and the assault of a Chinese food delivery person in Milford last week.

The arrest of a male from Bridgeport, who’s name and age were not released by police, comes after a Chinese restaurant worker was hit in the head by two people on Jan. 26.

Officers were called to report of a fight on Noble Avenue near Broad Street around 9:30 p.m. The unidentified worker was found with a head injury and had been robbed of his cell phone and vehicle, according to police.

The worker was treated and released at a local hospital.

The teen arrested on Tuesday and charged with carjacking, first-degree larceny, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery and interfering with arrest as well as conspiracy to commit carjacking, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit interfering with arrest.

The teen also received additional charged from the Stamford Police Department where investigators said he damaged a Milford police cruiser. Police said the suspect kicked out the rear window during an arrest.

A 14-year-old boy from Bridgeport was arrested shortly after the incident. His arrest came after police said their vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the area of Meadowside Road and Seaside Avenue when police tried to stop the car.

