Family flees from burning home in Hamden

A family was able to safety flee their burning home in Hamden on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said they were called to a house fire on the Hartford Turnpike around 5:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they said they found smoke coming from the front door with fire breaking through a window.

They said all of the family members were outside at the time.

The fire was under control within a half an hour. It was also contained to a single room.

However, heat and smoke damage were seen throughout the house.

Investigators found that the 37-year-old homeowner woke up and heard clicking noises in one of the rooms. He said he discovered smoke and flames.

The homeowner was able to evacuate his 41-year-old wife, 15 and 10-year-old daughters and his elderly father.

He tried to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher, but it didn't work.

He had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. However, he declined transportation to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to firefighters.

The family is staying with relatives while their home is repaired.

