Jon Stewart issues executive orders of his own

Comedian and TV-show-host-turned-producer Jon Stewart hasn't exactly been shy about his stance on anything President Donald Trump related.

Sporting an absurdly long red tie and a dead animal on his head, he joined The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

He was armed the next batch of "executive orders."

Trump has been praised by supporters and criticized by opponents over the executive orders he issued during his first 10 days in office. The orders ranged from a suspension on immigration to laying the groundwork to construct a wall.

Stewart aimed to mock what he thought may come next.

One included China "immediately" giving the U.S. its wall.

Another included changing the country's official language to "bull$#!^."

He ended his sketch on a serious note and claimed that if "we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight and somehow come out of this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally, partially intact, then I, Donald J. Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of America, just not the way I thought I was going to."

Check out the whole clip here.

