RHAM teacher dies nearly a week after being hit by car

Andrej Cavarkapa was struck while jogging in West Hartford on Jan. 25. (Family/WFSB photos)

A teacher has died a week after being hit by a vehicle while jogging in West Hartford, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Andrej Cavarkapa, 30, of West Hartford, died at St. Francis Hospital this week from his injuries, according to officials.

He was hit last Wednesday at the intersection of Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue.

It was a difficult day on Wednesday at Rham High School after students learned about the passing of their beloved teacher.

"I'm going to miss him a lot, he's a really good teacher," said Quentin Jensen, a student at the school.

The young physics teacher, known as "Mr. C," was out for a run on his 30th birthday when he was hit by a car.

The driver, 19-year-old Khang Nguyen of South Windsor, was traveling south on Trout Brook and had a green light when it happened. No charges have been filed.

"Mr. C was committed to the kids, his energy was contagious," said parent Stephen Donahue.

The crash remains under investigation by the West Hartford Police Department. No further information was released by the West Hartford Police Department.

This loss isn’t the first difficult loss the Rham family has had to face in recent years.

Two students died in two separate car accidents, and a teacher was hit and killed by a parent driving in the parking lot back in 2014.

Also, almost exactly one year ago, a teacher passed away from brain cancer.

"This is some serious, heavy duty tragedies the staff has had to deal with and we just try to support each other,” said Superintendent Robert Siminski. “It's a tribute to the resiliency of the staff and the ability to come together and gather strength from each other."

To cope with the difficult losses, counselors will be on hand on Thursday for any student or faculty member affected by this tragedy.

There will also be a moment of silence to honor Mr. C during morning announcements.

