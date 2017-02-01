Power outages reported in Meriden following manhole explosion

Crews are working after power outages were reported in downtown Meriden(WFSB)

Crews have responded to a manhole explosion that caused power outages in downtown Meriden.

Police said it appears to have happened in the Cook Avenue and Hanover Street area around 11 a.m.

A fire followed the explosion.

Eversource reported 133 outages as of noon.

The Meriden Police Department said it was among those without power. The Meriden Superior Court was also without power, but currently officials said they plan to remain open on Wednesday.

There didn't appear to be any injuries.

Eversource said the cause appeared be an underground cable.

It is working on trying to get power rerouted to the impacted customers.

Eversource, police and fire officials are all on the scene.

They reported that some intersections' traffic lights have been turned to "flashing."

Police said they are still assessing whether or not signs will be needed and if other manholes were affected.

