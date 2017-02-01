2.1.17 Gnocchi Boscaiola

Gnocchi Boscaiola

From Chef Francesco d'Amuri at L'Orcio in New Haven

Gnocchi alla Boscaiola (Gnocchi in a creamy tomato sauce prepared with sausage and mixed mushroom)

Sauce for 4 pple

Ingredients:

1-ounce butter

1 thinly diced shallot

6 leaves of finely chopped sage

1 pound sausage removed from casing and crumbled

6 ounces of chopped fresh mixed mushrooms (use your favorites)

½ cup canned tomato

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup white wine

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

sea salt and pepper to taste

Grated Pecorino Romano cheese

To make the sauce:

Sautéed butter, shallots and sausage and brown

Add sage

Add white wine and let cook off

Add mushrooms and let cook for 5 minutes

Add tomato let cook fro 5 minutes

Add cream and when it starts boiling salt and pepper to taste and add parsley. Add cooked pasta to the pan and continue to cook over high fame until the sauce has reduced to a creamy texture

Top with grated cheese and enjoy!