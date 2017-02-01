2.1.17 Gnocchi Boscaiola

Gnocchi Boscaiola
From Chef Francesco d'Amuri at L'Orcio in New Haven
Gnocchi alla Boscaiola (Gnocchi in a creamy tomato sauce prepared with sausage and mixed mushroom)
Sauce for 4 pple
Ingredients:
1-ounce butter
1 thinly diced shallot
6 leaves of finely chopped sage
1 pound sausage removed from casing and crumbled
6 ounces of chopped fresh mixed mushrooms (use your favorites)
½ cup canned tomato
½ cup heavy cream
¼ cup white wine
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
sea salt and pepper to taste
Grated Pecorino Romano cheese
To make the sauce:
Sautéed butter, shallots and sausage and brown
Add sage
Add white wine and let cook off
Add mushrooms and let cook for 5 minutes
Add tomato let cook fro 5 minutes
Add cream and when it starts boiling salt and pepper to taste and add parsley. Add cooked pasta to the pan and continue to cook over high fame until the sauce has reduced to a creamy texture
Top with grated cheese and enjoy!