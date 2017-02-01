Funding coming for crumbling foundations problem

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other state leaders set aside money for crumbling foundation funding. (WFSB)

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other state leaders were setting aside money to help with the crumbling foundations problem.

During Wednesday's bond commission meeting in Hartford, $5 million in funding will be used for crumbling foundations testing.

Victims of the crumbling foundations have been frustrated with support received as of late.

Officials traced the problem back to a concrete mix containing an iron sulfide mineral from a quarry in Willington.

Also on Wednesday, $10 million in funding has been proposed to clean up the old Norwich Hospital site.

