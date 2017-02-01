Hartford Yard Goats to host job fair for 2017 season

Dunkin Donuts Stadium is set to be ready for opening day in April and now, the ball park was looking for new employees.

Hartford Yard Goats officials said they have more than 300 positions are open for "upbeat, fan-friendly individuals to help make the first season in Hartford a huge success." The following positions are open:

ushers

ticket takers

box office personnel

merchandising

housekeeping

grounds crew

concessions

kitchen personnel

catering

Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said they are looking for people to help "enhance the fan experience with outstanding customer service at Dunkin’ Donuts Park."

"There is so much excitement with baseball moving downtown and we can’t wait to get our new employees ready for our home opener on April 13th," Restall said in a statement on Wednesday.

There will be a job fair on Feb. 11 at the Wilson-Gray YMCA, which is located at 444 Albany Ave. in Hartford, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.