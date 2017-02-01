Temperatures trending colder!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with the chance for flurries or an isolated snow shower in association with some chillier air working into Connecticut. Temperatures will remain fairly steady, in the 30s inland and around 40 along the coastline. A breeze, however, will make it feel a bit colder.

Our forecast remains on track for Friday and the weekend... partly to mostly sunny tomorrow, we begin the day with temps in the teens and only warm to the 20s by the afternoon (a breeze will make it feel colder). Then for Saturday, highs will be a couple degrees colder than Friday; for Sunday, we warm back into the 30s with just a slight chance for a late day snow shower.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY AND TOMORROW…

Temperatures will trend downward over the next few days. Today, Groundhog Day, will be partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, which is closer to normal. A northwesterly wind could gust to over 20 mph at times. There is a chance for a flurry or snow shower this afternoon.

A few flurries could linger into the evening hours. Otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy to clear tonight and the mercury will dip into the teens in many outlying areas.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny, breezy and cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A westerly wind could gust to over 20 mph. The chance for a snow flurry should be fairly low.

Temperatures will drop into the teens tomorrow night under partly cloudy to clear skies.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Saturday is looking dry and cold. The sky should be partly sunny as highs range from 25 to 30 degrees. A brisk west-northwesterly wind could gust to 20-30 mph. That’ll keep wind chill temperatures in the teens most of the day.

A ridge of high pressure will build into New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens. Upper single digits are possible in the normally colder locations.

Sunday’s weather won’t be as nice, but we do not expect a storm. One low pressure system will pass off the coast far to the south of New England. Another low pressure system will track across the Northern Great Lakes Region, and then into Eastern Canada. Between these 2 systems, there will be very little precipitation in Southern New England. For now, we expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday with a few snow showers possible in the afternoon or evening. After a cold start, a developing southwesterly breeze will likely send temperature rising into the mid and upper 30s Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK…

It now looks like Monday will be colder. A strong northwesterly wind should usher in a pretty good shot of cold air. Temperatures will have a hard time reaching the freezing mark. There may be some lingering clouds in the morning, but the sky should become sunnier during the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moves closer to New England.

The next storm is due to arrive on Tuesday. Tuesday morning should be dry and cold, but snow and an icy mix is expected to develop during the afternoon. If this forecast holds true, roads could become very slippery Tuesday afternoon. The icy mix could continue Tuesday night and early Wednesday. However, a change to all rain is expected during the day Wednesday as temperatures rise into the 40s.

Once this storm goes by, our weather will turn windy and sharply colder for the end of next week.

JANUARY 2017 RECAP…

January was a very mild month across the state. In fact, it was the warmest January on record in Bridgeport with an average temperature of 36.9 degrees! The previous record was 36.8 degrees in January of 1950. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the average temperature was 32.7 degrees. While that is 6.6 degrees above normal, it wasn’t even close to a record. The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1932 when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. The 2nd warmest January was in 1913 when the average temperature was 37.1. January 1933 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 36.6 and the 4th warmest January was in 1990 when the average temperature was 34.6 degrees. 5th place goes to January 1950 with an average temperature of 34.5.

At Windsor Locks, this January was a little wetter than normal. Total precipitation was 3.49”. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for January is 3.23”. Snowfall was a little below normal with a total of 8.4”. A normal January sees 12.3”. When we refer to normal, we're really talking about a 30 year average.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

