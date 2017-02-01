Orange Health Department warns residents about scam

The Orange Health Department is reminding residents that it will never call and ask for money or food donations.

This warning comes after reports of callers claiming to be the health inspector, asking for either a donation or a payment.

“Others claim to be a utility provider (UI, Regional Water Authority) stating their bill was not paid and that if they do not pay by credit card over the phone immediately the services will be shut off and they will have to close the restaurant,” a press release from the health department said.

Anyone who receives a call like this is urged to hang up right away.

If you’re unsure about it you can call the police department with questions at 203-891-2130.

If you need to make a payment to the Orange Health Department it must be in person, by mail to the Town Hall, or using our online permitting system. Call the Health Department at 203-891-4733.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.