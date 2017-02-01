PD: Man robbed People's Bank in Simsbury

Simsbury police have arrested a man who they said robbed the People’s Bank inside of Stop & Shop on Tuesday.

Police arrested Jason Sheehan, of East Hartford on Wednesday and charged him with second-degree robbery and third-degree larceny.

He is accused of robbing the bank at the Stop & Shop at Simsbury Commons.

Sheehan was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

