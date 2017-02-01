PD: Man tried to get into argument with school bus driver

Fairfield police have arrested a man who they said was trying to get into an argument with a school bus driver who was letting students off the bus.

It started on Morehouse Lane, near Cedar Road, when the driver, identified as James Berrien, was involved in a disagreement at the stop sign with a school bus driver.

Police said Berrien followed the school bus, got out of his car and tried to exchange words with the bus driver who was at a stop.

Parents waiting for their children saw the interaction and intervened, police said in a press release.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Berrien, who then turned himself in at the police department on Tuesday.

He was charged with breach of peace and disorderly conduct and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 15.

