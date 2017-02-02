Man shot seven times, Hartford police search for gunman

Detectives in Hartford are currently looking for the gunman who shot a man seven times in the city's north end.

Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday along Barbour Street near Judson Street.

According to police, the 23-year-old victim was shot seven times in the lower torso and legs.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley of Hartford police said the victim is in critical but stable condition at Saint Francis Hospital.

HPD MCD & FVR investigating shooting. Barbour at Judson. 23yo Male victim shot 7 times lower torso and legs. Critical/Stable @ StFran. pic.twitter.com/oYgr5jZKts — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 2, 2017

