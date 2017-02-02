New London mayor hosts immigration rally Thursday

An immigration rally was held in New London on Thursday afternoon (WFSB)

Another Connecticut city has joined the movement of those lashing out against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

New London's mayor led a rally on Thursday at City Hall. City leaders said they feel it has to do with respect.

Mayor Michael Passero said that it extends to all members of the community.

West Hartford held a similar rally on Wednesday night.

Protesters said they were emboldened by other Connecticut cities like Hartford and New Haven, which have held rallies of their own promoting diversity and inclusion.

Trump's executive orders suspended the travel of people from seven mostly Muslim countries. It also barred most immigrants and refugees from crossing the country's borders, at least temporarily.

Supporters called them moves that are following through with campaign promises. The Trump administration said the orders are aimed at improving the vetting of foreign travelers in the name of national security.

Both supporters and the administration said they believe the measures are working.

However, it's a sentiment not held by people in Connecticut's sanctuary cities, and places like New London.

"This administration has and will continue to respect the constitutional rights of all of our residents regardless of race, color, ethnicity, religion or immigration status," Passero said in a statement.

