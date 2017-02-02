Car strikes poll in Ellington, affects morning school bus routes

Route 140 in Ellington has been closed since late Wednesday night because of a crash.

State police said a driver struck a utility pole around 10:50 p.m.

Route 140 is closed between Ludwig Road and Angel Trace Road.

Troopers said only one vehicle was involved.

No injuries were reported.

A cause is still being investigated.

As of 6 a.m., troopers did not anticipate the closure to last much longer.

School officials said bus routes would be affected and parents would be individually notified.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

