Car strikes poll in Ellington, affects morning school bus routes

Route 140 in Ellington has been closed since late Wednesday night because of a crash.
State police said a driver struck a utility pole around 10:50 p.m.
Route 140 is closed between Ludwig Road and Angel Trace Road.
Troopers said only one vehicle was involved.
No injuries were reported.
A cause is still being investigated.
As of 6 a.m., troopers did not anticipate the closure to last much longer.
School officials said bus routes would be affected and parents would be individually notified.
