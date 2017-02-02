CT's groundhog contradicts Punxsutawney Phil in prediction

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday. (CBS photo)

Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when Connecticut has Chuckles?

The Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester is the home of the state's official groundhog.

Chuckles VIII made her Groundhog Day prediction at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. She predicted an early spring.

She made her forecast in front of hundreds of fans at a free public event.

"Connecticut Chuckles VIII" is approximately 5 years old," said Bob Eckert, executive director of the Lutz Children's Museum. "She has lived at the Lutz Children's Museum since she was discovered injured and orphaned as a baby. Her doctor determined that she would not be able to survive in the wild, opening the door to a new career in meteorology."

Doors to the event opened at 6 a.m.

The museum is located at 247 South Main St. in Manchester.

Down in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted 6 more weeks of winter.

