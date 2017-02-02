Bloomfield Avenue in West Hartford reopens following 'several accidents'

A number of vehicles, including a school van, were involved in "several accidents" that shut down a road in West Hartford on Thursday morning.

Police said they happened on Bloomfield Avenue.

The road was closed at Simsbury Road near the Bloomfield line; however, police said the road reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said no students were aboard the school van.

No injuries were reported and no other details were released.

