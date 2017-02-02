Back-up clears on I-84 west in Middlebury following car fire

Interstate 84 west in Middlebury has reopened following a car fire that happened on Thursday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the car fire happened between exits 17 and 16 around 8:05 a.m.
The highway was closed for a period of time but it has since reopened. Delays were being reported at 9:30 a.m., but they have since cleared.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
