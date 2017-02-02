School bus rear-ended in Southbury

A school bus was rear-ended on a busy road in Southbury.

State police said the crash happened at Main Street South and Main Street North.

They said the road was not closed.

The Region School District 15 superintendent's office told Eyewitness News that no one was hurt.

District officials said middle school students were aboard and they they have since resumed their trip to school.

They said the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the bus was ticketed by state police.

