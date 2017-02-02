Grief counselors on hand following RHAM teacher's death

Andrej Cavarkapa died this week after being struck by a vehicle last week. (Contributed photo)

Students and staff are coping with the death of a physics teacher in Hebron.

Grief counselors were on hand at RHAM High School on Thursday to help them deal with the loss of 30-year-old Andrej Cavarkapa.

Last week, Cavarkapa was hit by a vehicle while jogging in West Hartford.

The incident happened on his birthday at the intersection of Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue.

He succumbed to his injuries this week, according to officials.

Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene and had a green light at the time.

Cavarkapa was a teacher at RHAM High School in Hebron.

A moment of silence was scheduled at the school during the morning announcements, according to school officials.

