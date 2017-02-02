DOT cameras capture suspicious activity, leads to drug arrest

A Manchester man is facing charges after police found him with drugs in his car on the side of the highway.

Department of Transportation cameras alerted police on Wednesday morning after seeing a Jeep stopped on the right shoulder of I-84 west near exit 56 in East Hartford.

Police said the operator of the Jeep, identified as 28-year-old Vincent Maurer, was seen engaged in suspicious behavior that is consistent with drug activity.

Troopers responded to the area, and located drugs inside the car.

Maurer was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on bond and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 27.

