Southington man accused of having sexual contact with teenager

Police have arrested a 45-year-old Southington man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Michael Giuffrida was arrested on Wednesday and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The charges stem from an investigation into allegations that he had sexual contact with a 13-year-old female.

He was released on bond and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 14.

