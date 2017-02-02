Couple arrested for having 'drug factory' across from Middletown school

Police in Middletown said an executed search warrant led to the arrest of a city man and his girlfriend.

Juan Pagan-Rivera's apartment on Grove Street was searched on Wednesday, according to police.

The home is located right across the street from the McDonough Elementary School.

Police said he lives there with his girlfriend, Lourdes Torreira and a 3-year-old child.

Officers said they found the following evidence:

10.9 grams of raw heroin

57 bags of heroin

13.4 grams of marijuana

58 morphine sulphate extended release 30 mg pills

5 acetaminophen/Oxycodone hydrochloride 325/10 mg pills

2 digital scales

A cutting agent and white powder

$2,338 in cash

3 cell phones

Detectives said they tested the substances, both the raw and in the bag, with a NARK kit. It revealed a yellow color, which indicates the presence of heroin.

They said the amount of heroin they found would have created between 545 and 763 bags of the drug for sale. It was a total street value, if sold at $10 per bag, of between $6,020 and $8,200.

Detectives said they ran Pagan-Rivera and Torreira through the state's prescription monitoring program and neither was prescribed Oxycodone or morphine.

They said the street value of the prescription drugs they found was roughly $630.

Police said the drugs were within reach of the child.

Pagan-Rivera was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of under a half ounce of marijuana, operation of a drug factory, narcotics not in a container, possession within 1,500 feet of a day care and risk of injury to a minor.

Torreira faces similar charges.

Pagan-Rivera also had two prior arrests with convictions for first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The Department of Children and Families was also notified.

