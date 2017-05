Short Ribs

From Isaac Silva at West Side Tavern in New Britain

Ingredients:

Serves 2

4 short ribs (5oz each)

1 Large Spanish Onion (diced)

1 Green Pepper (diced)

1 Red Pepper (diced)

2 Idaho Potatoes

2 Garlic Cloves (minced)

Cilantro

Green onion

1 Cut Ruby Port Wine

2 ½ Tablespoon Tomato Paste

2 Bay Leaves

Salt, Pepper

Smoked Paprika (sweet)