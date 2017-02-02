State Democrats say federal campaign finance probe has ended

The executive director of the Connecticut Democratic Party says federal officials have ended a criminal investigation into fundraising for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's 2014 re-election campaign.

Michael Mandell said Thursday the party's attorney, David Golub, received a phone call late Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office, notifying him the probe had concluded.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond message seeking comment.

Federal investigators had been looking into whether the party illegally spent $278,000 in political contributions to pay for a mailing benefiting Malloy's successful re-election bid. The money had come from contractors and was earmarked for federal government candidates. A grand jury was convened in the case.

Mandell says the party has "always been confident that there was no wrongdoing" and it had complied with the laws.

