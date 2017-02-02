Liberty Bank Surprise Squad puts spotlight on Plainville caregiver

This week, the Channel 3 Liberty Bank Surprise Squad put the spotlight on caregivers.

It headed to Plainville to surprise Ashley George, who has taken care of people affected by cancer.

"Ashley has worked with us for several years as an oncology nurse," said Dr. Peter Byeff, Cancer Center of Central CT.

For George, it's not only her job, but her reality when she's off the clock.

"Recently her father has undergone a bone marrow transplant, so she has been spending all her waking hours, when she's not here, with her father," said Mark Turney, Cancer Center of Central CT.

"She lost her mother to cancer a few years ago, and now going through this," said Patty Wagner, Cancer Center of Central CT. "Her only sibling is in Japan, so she's handling this all on her own."

"And Ashley has continued to work every day, coming in," Byeff said. "She has not missed one day."

"It does not affect the work that she does here," Turney said. "She's just as hardworking and dedicated no matter how much time she spends helping her father."

"She comes in with a smile every day and she inspires her cancer patients and inspires the rest of us," Wagner said.

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad was also inspired by her after one of her coworkers brought her story to its attention.

"I think she'll be floored," Byeff said in reference to the impending surprise.

George's coworkers were rounded up and hidden.

Then, everyone yelled "surprise!"

George tried to process what happened.

She said she was in the lab mixing chemotherapy when her coworker suddenly came in to bring her.

"[My coworker] said 'can you take your gown off, can you take your gloves off?'" George said. "I'm like 'why?' I thought something bad happened."

The squad read some heart-felt words written about George by her coworkers.

They called her a caring, hardworking nurse and an amazing coworker and friend.

The squad presented her with flowers and a little something so someone could take care of her.

"[It's] overwhelming and it's very nice," George said. "But, I appreciate everybody's gratitude and nice words."

