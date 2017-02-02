CSCU president comments on Violent protests at UC Berkeley

President Donald Trump is questioning whether the University of California at Berkeley should be granted federal funding, urging the school to honor free speech

Protests turned violent on the campus of U.C. Berkeley where right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos was set to speak on February 1, 2017. (CNN/GreeenEyedGoddess/Instagram)

A bonfire was caused by protesters on the campus of University of California at Berkeley on Wednesday. (AP Image)

President of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities reacted after there was a protest at University of California at Berkeley on Wednesday night.

Milo Yiannopoulos, who is the Breitbart News editor, was set to speak at the college on Wednesday. However, protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire.

A crowd of more than 1,500 had gathered outside the venue and the speaking event for Yiannopoulos, who is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll, was canceled by UC Berkeley officials.

CSCU President Mark Ojakian released a statement on Thursday to the presidents of their 17 colleges and universities. Ojakian reminded them that they "do not condone that type of behavior on our campuses."

"Protest is encouraged, violence is not. Our campuses need to be safe intellectual spaces for challenging discussions, disagreements, listening and learning. Although reports suggest the violence did not come from students themselves, we all should be mindful of the potential for this to occur," Ojakian said.

Ojakian said CSCU will "continue to support our students, faculty and staff and their right to peaceful protest, but must be diligent in discouraging unrest that impacts the safety and security of our students."

