Residents raise concerns over Milford's second marijuana

A second medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Milford, and neighbors aren't happy.

While many said they have no issue with the businesses, they just don't want it in their neighborhood.

The building it is in on West Street is zoned commercial, but homes and apartments are right next to it.

"I don't mind the act of people having access to medical marijuana. I’ve got MS, so I’m very well aware of how much good it can do, I just don't know what kind of activity this is going to be,” said John Jaquith, of Milford.

The dispensary is called Arrow Alternative Care, and opened recently, even after neighbors and the mayor expressed concern over the location.

"I don't think it should be next to a residential area. You look at the Boston Post Road and there are dozens of empty store fronts, go there,” Jaquith said.

After planning and zoning gave its approval last year, the mayor and others, tried getting the board to tighten its regulations, especially when it comes to how close a facility like this can be to homes.

"That's my major concern, I live right behind it, so I don't know how it’s going to affect me life. I walk my dog right here, is it going to get very busy, what type of business, number of people going to come through right here,” said Fabricio Silva, of Milford.

Milford, is a popular spot because it’s in between New Haven and Fairfield county, and its easy access to I-95 and the parkway.

Supporters say medical marijuana is a less addictive form of pain relief than prescription opioids, and in Connecticut it can be prescribed to treat a number of debilitating medical conditions, including cancer, HIV and Aids, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, and ALS among others.

As for Jaquith, while he would have liked to see the dispensary elsewhere he says so far, they've been good neighbors.

"From what I can gather so far, the people that are running it, are taking care of the property, they're going to replace the fence,” Jaquith said.

Arrow Alternative Care did not return a request for an interview.

