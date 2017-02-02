Colder days ahead and a messy storm down the road!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As of the Noon hour, temperatures ranged from the mid-20s in the Litchfield Hills to lower 30s elsewhere. A deck of higher level cloudiness has moved in, acting to filter the sunshine a bit (thicker in some parts of the state than others). Through the afternoon hours, there could be some flurries otherwise it will be dry with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s --- so temperatures won't move much from where they are at 12p.

Tonight, we drop into the teens. For Saturday, expect a brighter sky and highs to be a couple degrees colder than today. Then for Sunday, we'll run just the slightest chance for a late day, isolated snow shower with highs close to 40.

The next big storm system still looks to take aim on Southern New England next Tuesday into Wednesday. Initially, based on what we know now, precipitation will start out as snow early Tuesday then switch to a sloppy mess of sleet and freezing rain. At night and into Wednesday, we expect rain with temperatures nearing the 50 degree mark!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

Today will be partly sunny, breezy and cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere. A west or northwesterly wind will gust to over 20 mph at times. Snow showers should remain to the north and west of Connecticut.

Temperatures will drop into the teens in most locations tonight under partly cloudy to clear skies.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Tomorrow will be dry and cold. The sky should be partly sunny as highs range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield hills to 30-35 at the coast. A northwesterly wind will gust to 20-30 mph and that will keep wind chill temperatures in the teens most of the day.

A ridge of high pressure will build into New England Saturday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens.

A storm will track to the north of New England on Sunday. The sky over Connecticut should become mostly cloudy and a few snow showers will be scattered about the state in the afternoon and evening. A fairly strong south or southwesterly breeze will develop and that means Sunday afternoon will be slightly milder with highs 35-40. However, the strong breeze will certainly make it feel colder than the actual air temperature.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be mostly sunny, windy and colder with highs in the 30s.

The next storm is due to arrive on Tuesday, perhaps in time for the Tuesday morning commute. Initially, the air will be cold enough for snow. However, milder air will ride up and over colder air at the surface and that means we’ll likely see a change to sleet and freezing rain. This could be a very messy storm with some snow and ice accumulation expected.

During the day, in parts of the state, especially at the shore, the icy mix could change to all rain. Elsewhere, the icy mix is expected to change to rain Tuesday night as a warm front progresses northward through Southern New England. At some point Tuesday night, temperatures should rise above freezing statewide.

Wednesday morning could be rainy, windy and mild with temperatures rising to near 50 degrees, if not higher. Rain should end Wednesday afternoon after a cold front sweeps across the state. A strong westerly wind will develop on the heels of the front.

Thursday will be dry, windy and colder with highs in the 30s expected.

JANUARY 2017 RECAP…

January was a very mild month across the state. In fact, it was the warmest January on record in Bridgeport with an average temperature of 36.9 degrees! The previous record was 36.8 degrees in January of 1950. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the average temperature was 32.7 degrees. While that is 6.6 degrees above normal, it wasn’t even close to a record. The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1932 when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. The 2nd warmest January was in 1913 when the average temperature was 37.1. January 1933 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 36.6 and the 4th warmest January was in 1990 when the average temperature was 34.6 degrees. 5th place goes to January 1950 with an average temperature of 34.5.

At Windsor Locks, this January was a little wetter than normal. Total precipitation was 3.49”. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for January is 3.23”. Snowfall was a little below normal with a total of 8.4”. A normal January sees 12.3”. When I refer to normal, I am really talking about a 30 year average.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

