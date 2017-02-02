1 taken to hospital after Hartford fire

A fire on Evergreen Avenue is under investigation. (WFSB)

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Hartford on Thursday evening.

The structure fire was reported at 33 evergreen Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

The fire was knocked down a short time later, Hartford Fire Public Information Officer Raul Ortiz.

Ortiz said one unidentified person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no other injuries reported to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire is under control at 6:52pm. One person transported to hospital to be evaluated. No further injuries reported pic.twitter.com/ZqIrjL0KQ8 — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) February 2, 2017

