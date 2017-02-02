1 taken to hospital after Hartford fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

1 taken to hospital after Hartford fire

Posted: Updated:
A fire on Evergreen Avenue is under investigation. (WFSB) A fire on Evergreen Avenue is under investigation. (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Hartford on Thursday evening. 

The structure fire was reported at 33 evergreen Ave. around 6:30 p.m. 

The fire was knocked down a short time later, Hartford Fire Public Information Officer Raul Ortiz.

Ortiz said one unidentified person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no other injuries reported to authorities. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.