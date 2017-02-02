2 hospitalized following shootings in Hartford

Shooting was reported on Park Street in Hartford. (WFSB)

Police are investigating two shootings in Hartford on Thursday night.This shooting was reported on Bedford Street. (WFSB)

The Hartford Police Department is investigating two shootings in the capital city.

Police said there were reports of multiple gunshots fired on Park and Bedford streets within 45 minutes of each other on Thursday night.

The first shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. on Park Street.

Police said their Shotspotter detection system recorded 10 rounds in the area of 912-990 Park St. Officers found bullet casings and other evidence.

A male victim was found suffering from a puncture wound to his back, police said.

Camera footage revealed a group of eight to 10 males in the road who were involved in a fight. A gun was seen being fired, according to police.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment. It's unclear what caused the injuries, but police said they were non-life-threatening.

Police found no damage, witnesses, suspects or additional victims at the scene.

However, they described the gun-wielding suspect seen in the footage as a slim man with a light complexion who was wearing a gray sweater with light blue jeans. Also in the footage, a suspect who was holding a bat while wearing dark clothing and a man with a knife who was of a medium build and also wearing dark clothing with tan boots and a dark knit hat.

Over on Bedford Street at around 7:30 p.m., police said their Shotspotter recorded 13 rounds.

They found a shooting victim at 134 Bedford St. when they arrived. The person had been hit in the thigh.

Police said the victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital and listed in "guarded condition."

Investigators said they found blood, 11 spent shell casings and eight other casings.

Video footage recorded near the scene showed three suspects fleeing after the shots were fired, according to police. All wore dark clothing.

@LtFoley both incidents appear non-life threatening at this time. Park St is not a confirmed shooting injury. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 3, 2017

The shootings are under investigation by the Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division.

It's unclear if the incidents are related.

