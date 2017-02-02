Skimmer found at West Hartford gas station

Police are on the lookout for people responsible for putting a “skimmer” at a gas station in West Hartford this week.

Workers at the Sunoco Gas Station on New Britain Avenue found a "skimmer" inside one of their credit card machines on Thursday around 3 p.m.

These skimmers can get a hold of your personal information, when a person uses their card at the gas pump.

Police said the "card reader had been experiencing difficulties and had been put out of service for several days." A technician working on fixing the problem, spotting the "skimmer."

“Surprising at something like that, somewhat surprised that something like that can go on but I guess when you wanna steal you can get innovative,” Sunoco customer Craig Pinney, of Wethersfield, said.

Employees think the a "skimmer" was put in overnight when the station was closed this week. No other "skimmers" were found at the gas station.

Police said a "skimmer" was "placed inside the machine itself to blend in with the electronics and can’t be seen."

Police said they have seized the "skimmer." Officers are now going through surveillance video and hoping that will help in their investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.

