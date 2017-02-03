Women's heart health focus of 'Go Red for Women'

February is American Heart Month to create public awareness of risk factors for heart disease and stroke and to promote preventive measures (WFSB).

The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to go red for women on Friday.

On National Wear Red Day, the goal is to raise awareness about women and heart disease. Every 79 seconds a woman in the U.S dies from heart disease or stroke, according to a report.

The new report from the American Heart Association highlights the differences between ethnic groups when it comes to women and heart disease and stroke.

"Things like diabetes, a really important risk factor for both men and women, but the risk is about three folds higher for a woman with diabetes compared to a man with diabetes," said Cardiologist Dr. Karol Watson.

Obesity is also a greater risk factor for African American and Hispanic women, the report said.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health recognizes February as American Heart Month to create public awareness of risk factors for heart disease and stroke and to promote preventive measures.

People are encouraged to "Go Red for Women" on Feb. 3 by wearing red to promote awareness of the leading cause of death among women, which is heart disease.

Doctors said the majority of cardiovascular diseases that develop are preventable with the practice of a healthy lifestyle.

"Women, young and old, must stay vigilant and take action each and every day to prevent development of cardiovascular disease or having a heart attack or stroke event in their lifetime and to maintain their overall health," said Dr. Joyce Meng, cardiologist at the Calhoun Cardiology Center of UConn Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease kills more than 600,000 Americans each year. That's one in every four deaths in the country being for both men and women. Heart disease is also the leading cause of death for men.

In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed February as "American Heart Month."

The American Heart Association, the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart diseases and stroke, assisted in drafting this annual proclamation.

