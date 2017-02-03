Police: Convicted felon hunting for coyotes without license

Connecticut environmental police have arrested a convicted felon they say was illegally hunting for coyotes in a state forest.

Police with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they responded to Mattatuck State Forest off of Thomaston Avenue on Thursday morning after getting reports of a man entering the woods wearing camouflage and carrying a firearm.

When they found 51-year-old William Babin of Waterbury, they also discovered he was not wearing fluorescent orange as required by law. He also had a 12 gauge shot gun.

The hunter told police that he just forgot to wear orange.

They determined the man did not have a hunting license, and because he was a convicted felon, was not allowed to have a gun.

The hunter was arrested on charges including criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal small game hunting, hunting without a license and failure to wear required fluorescent orange clothing while hunting small game.

DEEP said Babin was charged with illegal possession of a firearm because of a prior felony conviction. Records showed that he was convicted of unemployment fraud in 1996.

