Fire erupts at vacant Hartford building

Fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked a fire at a vacant building in Hartford.

They said firefighters were called to the home on Ward Street early Friday morning.

Officials said a neighboring building had to be evacuated for a short time while crews fought the fire.

Residents in that building complained of smoke.

No one was hurt.

