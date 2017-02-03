Suspects arrested for Wethersfield club fire, school vandalism

Two young people have officially been arrested for a swim and tennis club fire in Wethersfield.

Police said the suspects are juveniles, so their names have not been released.

The suspects have also been tied to the burglary and vandalism of storage sheds at Wethersfield High School.

Police said they, along with the fire department, were called to the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club on Jan. 29.

They found a fire in the main building and it was extinguished.

The club said its goal was to complete repairs in time for a Memorial Day weekend reopening.

Their investigation led to the identification of the two juveniles, whom were both charged with third-degree arson, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit third-degree arson, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief.

The investigation also led police to link to suspects to the sheds at the high school.

Police said the incidents took place on Jan. 7 and Jan. 24.

Surveillance video from the school helped police make the connection. The system was recently update as part of a multi-million dollar renovation project.

For those cases, the juveniles were charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit second-degree criminal trespass.

Club officials said they were trying to have the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club ready for Memorial Day weekend.

"Also, please be aware that we are working with our insurance company to have an adjuster assess and determine the damages. This is the first step in the rebuilding process," the club posted on its website on Wednesday.

To read more about the "rebuilding process" of the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.