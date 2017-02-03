2.3.17 Stout Brownies

Stout Brownies

From Jessica Oen and Stephania Halverson at the Drunk Alpaca

Ingredients:

16 ounces chocolate

3 sticks of butter

1 cup of stout beer

1 cup of brown sugar packed tightly

1 cup of white sugar

1tsp salt

6 eggs

2 cups of flour

Optional- toppings of your choice

Directions:

Melt chocolate and butter together in microwavable bowl.

In large bowl mix together sugars and beer.

Pour in melted chocolate butter mixture and stir until combined.

Whisk in eggs one at a time.

Whisk in flour and salt until completely combined.

Pour into a parchment- lined cookie sheet.

Sprinkle with toppings.

Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.