2.3.17 Potato, Goat Cheese Olive Salad with Poached Egg

Potato, Goat Cheese Olive Salad with Poached Egg

From Carole Peck at the Good News Bar & Grill

Ingredients:

8 servings

1½ lb. small potatoes, washed

Salt to taste

4 oz olives (your favorite), pitted

1 half preserved lemon

3 sprigs fresh dill, leaves picked, coarse chopped

10 sprigs Italian flat parsley, leaves picked, coarse chopped

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard (for vinaigrette)

1 ½ lemons, zest & juice (for vinaigrette)

1½ cups extra virgin olive oil (for vinaigrette)

8 oz fresh goat cheese

1 head frisee or romaine lettuce, washed & dried, cut into pieces

Salt, pepper to taste

8 fresh eggs, poached

Directions:

In a medium pot, place the potatoes covered with water and salt to taste. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cook uncovered until tender when tested with a fork or knife. Remove from heat and drain. Let cool to the touch, then peel, or unpeeled if you prefer.

Cut the potatoes and olives into slices about ¼ inch thick. Place in a salad bowl.

Remove & discard the pulp of the preserved lemon half, then cut the rind into small dice. Toss with the potatoes & olives, add fresh dill and parsley, toss again.

In a small bowl, make the vinaigrette, whisk the mustard together with the lemon juice. Add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream to make an emulsified dressing. Pour the remainder over the potato mixture & toss. Reserve 3Tbs to sprinkle over the eggs.

Add crumbled goat cheese, frisee or romaine lettuce. Toss just before serving.

Top with warm poached egg, and sprinkle tsp of dressing on each egg.