2.3.17 Easy Moist & Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Easy Moist & Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

From Marissa Felix at the CT Coconut Company

Ingredients:

2 cups all-pourpose flour

1 1/2 cups Pure One Brand Coconut Sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter, melted (about 1 1/2 sticks of butter)

1 tbsp vanilla

1 whole egg

1 egg yolk

1 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Procedure:

1. Preheat Oven to 325ºF.

2. Line cookie sheets with silicon liner or parchment paper

3. Sift and mix dry ingredients together: flour, coconut sugar, baking soda and salt. Blend together with a spoon or whisk making sure that all dry ingredients are evenly incrporated.

4. In a Mixing bowl, beat the egg and eggyolk for 1 minute on medium speed with a wire whisk tool. Add cooled melted butter and vanilla and keep beating until incorpated. Slowly add dry ingredients one big sppon at a time until blended and forming a dough.

5. When you see a big ball of dough stir in chocloate chips and beat for a few seconds on high to fold-in chips. Let it rest for 1 minute.

6. Scoop about a spoon full of dough and form into 1-1.5" balls. Place in cookie sheet about 2 inches apart.

7. Bake for 12-14 minutes and cool cookies in wire rack.

8. Serves about 15-18 medium sized cookies.