Gun found Hartford Public High School; teenage girl to be charged

Hartford Public High School was placed in a temporary "lock down" on Friday afternoon after a gun was found on the school's campus.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley said the Hartford Public High School was placed in a "precautionary Code Yellow lock down" after a report of a student with a gun around 1:30 p.m. Foley added that the students were "not in danger" while officers and the school security staff did a "safety check."

During the "Code Yellow lock down," officers recovered .45 cal from a student involved in threat, Foley said. Police said the gun had at least one bullet in the chamber. 

The unidentified, 17-year-old female student was likely to be charged into the incident and was transferred to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center. 

There were no reported injuries and after about three hours, the "Code Yellow lock down" was lifted around 2:30 p.m., police said.  

Police said they work often with Hartford Public High School security staff in these incidents. 

