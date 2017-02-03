Quiet today, wintry/wet tomorrow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The rest of today will be quiet with temperatures topping out between 35 and 40 degrees. While we will get to enjoy a decent amount of sunshine, clouds will increase later this evening.

A storm system will bring precipitation to the state, starting around the Tuesday morning commute. Initially, and especially inland, there could some light snow before a transition to sleet and freezing rain. As the day progresses, and temperatures warm, we anticipate a switch to all rain and that it could be moderately heavy through the later afternoon hours. The exception will be in higher elevations of Litchfield County and in towns near the Mass border.. that's where there could be prolonged pockets of freezing rain. Because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for our northern 4 counties. For the shoreline, we expect primarily rain.

Wednesday, we may have a few lingering rain showers in the morning, otherwise the big story will be a brief warm up that takes us into the 50s!

What could be a bigger headline before the week is over will be the potential development of a coastal storm Wednesday night into Thursday. As of our latest rounds of computer model guidance, the GFS and European are both indicating we could have snow, but how much is still in up in the air - it could be light to perhaps plowabel... stay tuned!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

THIS WEEK

Quiet Today

Today will be care-free, weather wise, which is great news! I know that rainy days and Monday's could sometimes get you down, so no worries today! We expect mostly to partly sunny skies, a brisk northwesterly wind, and highs in the 30s.

Storm possible Tomorrow and Wednesday

The next storm is due to arrive tomorrow, perhaps in time for the late morning commute. Over the next 24 hours, precipitation will start to develop over the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and move northeastward. Between 7 and 11 AM tomorrow, the precipitation will arrive from the southwest. Initially, the air will be cold enough for snow or a snow/sleet combination to develop in inland sections of the state, but it should be just plain rain for the shoreline. A warm front will move up the coast fairly swiftly (within a few hours of the precipitation’s onset) which will warm the air enough to cause the snow in inland CT to change to an icy mix. By early afternoon, the transition to plain rain will be underway for a good portion of the state.

Freezing rain could linger into Tuesday evening over the colder valleys of northern Connecticut, while plain rain will be occurring in most areas by the evening commute. A change to all rain is likely statewide as warmer air eventually scours out the pockets of cold air overnight. Temperatures will be on the rise and they could reach the 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Accumulations of snow and ice will not be impressive, but could be the cause for slippery travel, especially for later commuters tomorrow morning. Most of Connecticut’s main roads should be wet during the evening commute. 1-2” of icy slush is possible along the Massachusetts border, especially west of the river. In most of the state, a coating of slush will occur tomorrow and wash away tomorrow night as rain and milder air arrive. Liquid totals could range between 0.5” and 1.00”.

Wednesday will remain warm as the center of the storm tracks to the northwest of New England on Wednesday and a cold front sweeps across Connecticut around midday. Moderate rain showers are expected Wednesday morning as a result of the lift the front will create. Rain will taper off then end during the afternoon. A strong southwesterly wind will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s Wednesday morning. A strong westerly wind will take over during the afternoon and temperatures will gradually drop. Our highs for the day should be reached around midday.

Snow for Thursday morning, Wintry cold Friday

Much colder air will spread over New England Thursday and Friday. Thursday morning could be quite interesting as a storm moves into the state. It now appears we could get some snow. We'll certainly keep you posted. It's going to be a chilly and windy day with highs in the 30s at best. Friday should be bright, but cold with lows 5-15 and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Milder and unsettled next weekend

Slightly milder air will arrive Saturday. A weak area of low pressure will track to our north and bring scattered light snow and rain showers to the state, along with a lot of cloudiness. This storm will linger Sunday, along with a few showers. Highs will be around 40 and lows will be around freezing.

JANUARY 2017 RECAP

January was a very mild month here. In fact, it was the warmest January on record in Bridgeport with an average temperature of 36.9 degrees! The previous record was 36.8 degrees in January of 1950. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the average temperature was 32.7 degrees. While that is 6.6 degrees above normal, it wasn’t even close to a record. The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1932 when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. The 2nd warmest January was in 1913 when the average temperature was 37.1. January 1933 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 36.6 and the 4th warmest January was in 1990 when the average temperature was 34.6 degrees. 5th place goes to January 1950 with an average temperature of 34.5.

At Windsor Locks, this January was a little wetter than normal. Total precipitation was 3.49”. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for January is 3.23”. Snowfall was a little below normal with a total of 8.4”. A normal January sees 12.3”. When I refer to normal, I am really talking about a 30 year average.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

