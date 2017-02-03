Southington restaurant receives bogus orders

The owners of Sweet Mango said they were losing money after receiving bogus orders. (WFSB)

A restaurant in Southington was receiving bogus orders where people were calling in orders, but no one was showing up to purchase the food.

The owners of Sweet Mango said they were losing money and got police involved in the incident.

Sweet Mango is a family-run Thai and Japanese restaurant. They work 12 hours a day, 365 days a year and they told Eyewitness News they were very upset someone would try to hurt their business.

"Why people do that for us? I don't understand it," Sweet Mango co-owner Mandy Zhuo said.

Zhuo said she has owned Sweet Mango for a little over a year. It's a been a big hit with customers, but what she's been hit with lately has her concerned.

“We make all orders and then keep calling this number and nobody come to pick up and nobody answer," Zhuo said.

Twice in one week, the restaurant received bogus online orders. The first on Jan. 24 for more than $200. The next just a few days later with the same name on the order, but this time the food and drinks totaling more than $500.

Loyal customers told Eyewitness News they were shocked to hear the news.

"Oh it's horrible. I'm so sorry to hear that. It's a great restaurant," Sam Watts, of Southington, said.

Police told Eyewitness News that someone is using a New Britain woman's information to fraudulently place fake orders in her name.

As police continue to investigate, Zhuo told Eyewitness News that she hopes her speaking out serves as a warning to those responsible.

"So, I hope it never happen again," Zhuo said.

Sweet Mango is now requiring credit card information for any orders more than $100.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Southington Police Department at 860-378-1600.

